Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Rival Senas claim attempts being made to influence voters in Mumbai

In his post, Thackeray also targeted the Election Commission (EC), saying, “...not expecting much action from you, but still trying to open your eyes.” He claimed that Mumbai is seeing a proxy campaign by the guardian minister (Lodha) in Dheeraj Apartments, Peddar Road. An invite has been sent to Prem Court, Maheshwari Niketan, and Anand Darshan in the name of Lodha Foundation to know their issues, Thackeray said.