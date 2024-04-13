JOIN US
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RJD releases poll manifesto 'Parivartan Patra' focusing on 24 public promises

'We have released 'Parivartan Patra'. We have brought 24 'jan vachan' (public promise) for 2024. These 24 'jan vachan' are our commitment that we will fulfil,' RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told reporters after the release.
Last Updated 13 April 2024, 04:21 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Abdul Bari Siddiqui and others released their party's manifesto - 'Parivartan Patra' - for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday morning.

"We have released 'Parivartan Patra'. We have brought 24 'jan vachan' (public promise) for 2024. These 24 'jan vachan' are our commitment that we will fulfil," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told reporters after the release.

"We will discontinue the Agniveer Scheme. We will build five new airports in Bihar to provide better connectivity to the people of the state. These airports will come up at Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul," the former Bihar Deputy CM also added, according to news agency PTI.

General elections in Bihar will be held in all seven phases.

More to follow...

(Published 13 April 2024, 04:21 IST)
