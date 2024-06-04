Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RJD's Misa Bharti leading in Pataliputra seat against BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav

Indian politician and RJD MP Misa Bharti who had contested from the Pataliputra constituency for the third time is leading by 38455 votes.
Bharti had filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, on May 13 for the same seat, against the BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav. Yadav has got 155809 votes so far.
Bharti who had declared her assets which are over Rs 10.26 crore, also has six criminal cases lodged against her.
Born on May 22, 1976, Bharti is the eldest daughter of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.
Bharti had contested for the first time in 2014, from Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat, but lost to BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav.
In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Bharti again lost with a margin of 39,000 votes against Ram Kripal from the same constituency.
This is her third time trying her luck against BJP who is aiming a hattrick in 2024.
