Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RJD's Misa Bharti leading in Pataliputra seat against BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav

Indian politician and RJD MP Misa Bharti who had contested from the Pataliputra constituency for the third time is leading by 38455 votes.

Bharti had filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, on May 13 for the same seat, against the BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav. Yadav has got 155809 votes so far.

Bharti who had declared her assets which are over Rs 10.26 crore, also has six criminal cases lodged against her.