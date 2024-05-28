Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rudranil Ghosh swaps silver screen for BJP campaign trail amid loyalty speculations

Regarding his industry colleagues choosing to stay with the ruling party, Ghosh, the cultural cell head of BJP in West Bengal, said, "Many close friends in the industry belonging to the ruling party are in regular touch with me. Among them, an MLA, spoke to me recently."

He, however, chose not to reveal what transpired in those talks.

"Many actors, actresses, and filmmakers who still support Mamata Banerjee will come out openly against her after the BJP gains an upper hand in the parliamentary polls. This was unimaginable five years ago, but it will happen in just a few months. And that change will be just the beginning," he added.

Crediting the people of Bengal for making him what he is today, Ghosh said, "My 'connect' with my roots prompted me to rush to the side of the SSC and TET qualified candidates sitting in the open field braving rains and sun for over two years. I don't know what will happen to them."

"If, despite witnessing the wrongs committed by the TMC in Bengal, the unimaginable level of corruption the party is steeped in, my friends in the industry decide to turn a blind eye to them, I don’t fault them," he said.

Asked to justify his frequent ideological shifts from associating with the CPI(M) first in the late 1990s, to shifting to TMC after 2011 and finally joining the BJP in 2021, Ghosh said, "If the people of West Bengal can be loyal to Congress, CPI(M), and TMC at different points of time and then shift their allegiance to the saffron camp gradually since 2019, why can’t I?"

Ghosh maintained he found "a new direction under the leadership of Narendra Modi" and responded to the changing dynamics in Bengal's politics.