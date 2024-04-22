Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Saffron dominates rallies of Congress candidate in Uttara Kannada

Khanapur MLA Vittal Halgekar and Anjali Nimbalkar have been facilitating the gathering of people with saffron symbols in local temples, observes a local journalist. “This is seen as Nimbalkar’s move to counter the BJP’s effort to use Ram Temple as a poll plank,” he says. The Congress doesn’t seem to have thought about the repercussions of this move on the Muslim community, says Dr Haneef Shabab in Bhatkal. “Our votes are taken for granted,” he says.