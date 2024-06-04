Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav leading in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj seat by over 78k votes

Former CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav is leading from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat by 78,627 votes against BJP's Subrat Pathak. A seasoned politician Akhilesh began his career under the tutelage of his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, who himself was a three-time CM of UP.
Back in 2000, Akhilesh made his way to the Lok Sabha after he won a bypoll from the same Kannauj constituency he is contesting from this time.
He went on to represent Kannauj continuously from 2000 to 2012, winning the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Yadav resigned in 2012 after he won the UP assembly polls and became Chief Minister of the state.
Yadav contested from Azamgarh in the 2019 general elections, winning once again. However, he resigned in 2022 to contest Assembly polls.
According to MyNeta, Yadav currently owns assets close to Rs 42 crore.
His two major opponents this time are Subrat Pathak of the BJP and Imran Bin Zafar of the BSP.
Kannauj has been a stronghold of the Yadavs for a considerable period of time. Mulayam Singh Yadav was an MP from here before Akhilesh, and the latter's wife Dimple is the outgoing MP from the constituency.
Published 04 June 2024, 07:51 IST