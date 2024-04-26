Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SC notice to poll body over plea seeking repoll if NOTA gets maximum votes

The counsel said in Surat Parliamentary constituency, since there was no other candidate, all had to go for only one candidate.

Notably, the BJP candidate in Surat was declared as elected unopposed.

"We will issue notice. This is about the electoral process also. Let us see what election commission has to say on this," the bench said.

The counsel said the respective State Election Commission (SEC) declared that if NOTA emerged as the winner in any election, there would be a mandatory re-poll.

"This was the first significant change in the electoral system since the inception of NOTA. The notification put forward by the respective State Election Commissions fields NOTA as a fictional candidate and categorically holds that declaring the second highest candidate as winner (in case NOTA gets the highest votes), violates the underlying principle and object of NOTA," the plea said.

"The Election Commission, however has failed to regard NOTA as a valid candidate which in a democratic form of governance is essential since NOTA, is not merely a citizen ‘not’ voting but is actually a valid selection," the plea said.