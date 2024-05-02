Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Seems there's a lot of desperation and worry in you': Kharge writes to Modi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dated May 2, where he told the BJP leader that there seems to be a lot of 'worry' and 'desperation' in him as India votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

The letter, which Kharge shared on X (formerly Twitter) says "I saw the letter written by you to all the NDA candidates about what they need to communicate to the voters. From the tone and content of the letter it seems that there is a lot of desperation and worry in you which is leading you to use language that does not suit the office of the Prime Minister."

Kharge here refers to the letter which Modi wrote to NDA candidates ahead of the third phase of voting, asking them to raise awareness about Congress' 'divisive' agenda.

"The letter makes it look like the lies in your speeches are not having the effect you intended and now you want your candidates to amplify your lies. Repeating a lie a thousand times will not make it the truth," the president of the grand old party continued.

Kharge further said that voters are intelligent enough to read and understand by themselves what the Congress party has written in its election manifesto and the guarantees that have been promised.