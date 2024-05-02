Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Seems there's a lot of desperation and worry in you': Kharge writes to Modi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dated May 2, where he told the BJP leader that there seems to be a lot of 'worry' and 'desperation' in him as India votes in the Lok Sabha elections.
The letter, which Kharge shared on X (formerly Twitter) says "I saw the letter written by you to all the NDA candidates about what they need to communicate to the voters. From the tone and content of the letter it seems that there is a lot of desperation and worry in you which is leading you to use language that does not suit the office of the Prime Minister."
Kharge here refers to the letter which Modi wrote to NDA candidates ahead of the third phase of voting, asking them to raise awareness about Congress' 'divisive' agenda.
"The letter makes it look like the lies in your speeches are not having the effect you intended and now you want your candidates to amplify your lies. Repeating a lie a thousand times will not make it the truth," the president of the grand old party continued.
Kharge further said that voters are intelligent enough to read and understand by themselves what the Congress party has written in its election manifesto and the guarantees that have been promised.
"Our guarantees are so simple and clear, that we don’t have to explain it to them. For your benefit, I will reiterate them here," he said, before listing out the same.
Taking potshots at Modi, Kharge went on to criticise the current government's 'appeasement of Chinese', the historical opposition to reservation that BJP and RSS have expressed, and the now struck-down electoral bonds scheme, of which BJP was the biggest beneficiary.
"I see from your letter that you are worried by the low turnout of voters in the first two phases of the elections. It shows people are not enthusiastic about your policies or your campaign speeches," the Congress president said, adding that it was not because of the heat that the turnout was low, but because people have been 'burnt' by the current government's policies.
"...when the elections are over, people will only remember you as the Prime Minister who indulged in divisive and communal speeches filled with lies to avoid an inevitable defeat," Kharge concluded.
(Published 02 May 2024, 07:27 IST)