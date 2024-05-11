Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sena factions sweat it out to wrest Aurangabad from AIMIM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangabad, the hub of Marathwada region, where the political choice used to be Baan (Hindu) or Khan (Muslim), is witnessing a fierce triangular contest this time.

The electoral fight is among sitting MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, a journalist-turned-politician and the Maharashtra unit president of Asaduddiun Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and the two factions of the Shiv Sena, making the contest tough and unpredictable.

Pitted against Jaleel are former four-time MP of undivided Shiv Sena Chandrakant Khaire, who is contesting for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Shiv Sena’s Sandipanrao Bhumre, a four-time MLA from Paithan, who is currently the Employment Guarantee Minister in the Eknath Shinde-headed Maha Yuti government.

The two other important players are Afsar Khan, who is associated with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and contesting as an Independent, and Harshavarshan Jadhav, another Independent candidate, who is a former MLA from Kannad having won in 2009 and 2014 for Raj Thackeray-led MNS and undivided Shiv Sena, respectively.

Incidentally, Jadhav, a controversial politician, is the son-in-law of BJP veteran and five-time Jalna MP Raosaheb Patil-Danve, who is currently a Union minister of state.