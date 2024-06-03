Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seven ex-HC judges write to President, CJI, EC on fairness of polls

The ex judges, who claimed no affiliation to any political party, reminded each of the authorities and institutions charged with the integrity of the process of democratic government formation of their paramount duty to abide by and uphold the Constitution of India.

In their letter, they said several events over the past weeks were making for a "very grim storyline; one that may possibly end in a violent conclusion".

"These are genuine apprehensions in the minds of the vast majority of our people. Reputed civil and human rights organizations and activists have also echoed the same apprehension. There was genuine concern about the way the General Election - 2024 is being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and that if the present ruling dispensation loses people’s mandate the transition of power may not be smooth and there could be a constitutional crisis," the letter said.

They claimed the Election Commission's refusal to disclose the exact numbers of votes cast in each booth of every constituency and to make form 17(C) of conduct of election Rules available to the public, along with the minimal action taken against hate speech targeting minorities and opposition parties by senior leaders of the ruling party, are major concerns.