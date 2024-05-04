Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seventeen crorepati candidates in race for four LS seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Of the 37 candidates in the fray for the four Lok Sabha seats in Odisha going to the polls on May 13, as many as 17 are crorepatis, according to a report.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said a total of 37 candidates are in the fray for the Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput and Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituencies, of which 17 (46 per cent) candidates have declared their assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The BJP and BJD candidates for the four Lok Sabha seats are crorepatis. Three Congress nominees, four independent candidates, one from Bharatiya Bikash Parishad and another from Naba Bharata Nirmana Seva Party have also announced their properties worth over Rs 1 crore, according to the ADR report.

With total assets of Rs 41.89 crore, the BJP candidate for the Kalahandi LS seat, Malvika Devi is the richest candidate. She was followed by independent candidate for the Berhampur constituency, V Chandra Shekhar (Rs 28.70 crore) and Bharatiya Bikash Parishad nominee for Berhampur, Rajendra Dalabehera (Rs 10.30 crore).