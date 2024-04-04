Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shah declines to meet Eshwarappa in Delhi; BJP man reads between lines

Citing the reasons for not meeting him, Eshwarappa said Shah has no answers for his questions related to the denial of ticket to those who fought for Hindutva and BJP under the control of one family in Karnataka.

"So Shah did not meet me", he said, adding that he would go again if Shah called. "But I would not back out from the fray", KSE asserted.

He also stated that State BJP President B Y Vijayendra was trying to create confusion among voters about his contest. "If Vijayendra continues it, I may have to reply to him in a different manner", KSE warned.

Referring to Congress leader Madhu Bangarappa's remark that Congress nominee Geetha Shivaraj Kumar is not a weak candidate, he said he had not made personal attacks against Geetha and that he had the highest regard for her.

Terming her his sister, Eshwarappa said that he had mentioned Geetha was a weak candidate politically and it was aimed at exposing former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's adjustment politics.