Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Shares of Chandrababu Naidu-founded firm surge 55% after results; family fortune zooms

With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results out, shares of the company founded by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu skyrocketed recently. The shares of Hyderabad-based Heritage Foods peaked 55 per cent in the past five days resulting in a rise of Rs 535 crore for Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari— who is a promoter in the firm.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari is the top shareholder of the company and holds 2,26,11,525 stocks, as per excerpts of BSE quoted by NDTV. Naidu's son Nara Lokesh also holds 1,00,37,453 shares of Heritage Foods. After the stock peaked, Lokesh's net worth also jumped by Rs 237.8 crore.

Naidu is set to take oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the the third consecutive time. Telugu Desam Party won 16 of the seventeen seats it contested in the recently concluded elections while being in alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena. TDP also stormed to victory in the assembly elections.