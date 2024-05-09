Assembly Elections 2024: Sharmila tears into Naidu, Jagan for 'compromising' Andhra's interests to stay in BJP's 'good books'

Kadapa: Launching a scathing attack, Y S Sharmila Reddy has accused both N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and her brother Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led ruling YSRCP of compromising Andhra Pradesh's interests to remain in the 'good books' of the BJP at the Centre.

Daughter of late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and recently-appointed Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief, Sharmila slammed the two parties for 'not fighting' for commitments made during bifurcation like special status, Polavaram project, a new capital and economic package.

"They didn't fight for special status, Polavaram project, new capital or economic package - all promised during bifurcation," Sharmila charged while campaigning for the upcoming polls. Speaking to PTI, she accused Naidu and her brother Jagan of putting personal ambitions and ties with the BJP ahead of the state's interests.

Sharmila, who merged her YSR Telangana Party and took over as its state unit chief ahead of elections, has sought to project her party as the only force capable of safeguarding Andhra's rightful claims and fulfilling bifurcation commitments.

Her no-holds-barred attack comes as the political battle heats up in the state with all parties vying to woo voters ahead of the crucial polls on May 13.