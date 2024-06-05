Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Shinde holds the fort in Thane

Shinde’s son Dr Shrikant Shinde, the two-time sitting Kalyan MP, reached a hat-trick by defeating Vaishali Darekar-Rane, who was pitted by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

In Thane, Shinde’s close aide and Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske defeated Rajan Vichare, a close aide of the Thackeray family and the two-time sitting MP.

Incidentally, both Vichare and Mhaske were former Mayors of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Thane has special importance for the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded party and the defeat in the twin seats of Thane and Kalyan is a blow to Uddhav Thackeray.

Balasaheb founded the Shiv Sena on 19 June 1966 in Mumbai for the welfare of the Marathi-manoos. Balasaheb addressed the first Dussehra rally from the historic Shivaji Park 30 October 1966 - marking the spread across Maharashtra.

The first breakthrough, however, came in a year’s time in 1967 in Thane when it won seats in the Thane Municipal Council.

Thane had a special relationship with Balasaheb, who also championed the Hindutva-movement.

Beyond the Thackeray family and its league of Mumbai leaders like Manohar Joshi, Sudhir Joshi, Pramod Navalkar, Chhagan Bhujbal and Narayan Rane, the big leader who dominated the Palghar-Thane-Raigad belt was late ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe.

In fact, Shinde is a protege of Dighe.

However, the electoral battle - 58 years after the party’s formation and two years after the split - in the Thane seat witnessed a direct contest between Thackeray, the son of Balasaheb and Shinde, the protege of Dighe.

To consolidate the position, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a rally in Thane.

Shinde also pursued Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder-President Raj Thackeray to address a rally in the district while BJP’s strategist and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did several rounds.

Multiple factors worked in favour of Shinde in Thane.

Shinde is a four-time MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane City.

Thane comes under the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and borders the neighbouring Palghar and Raigad districts of the coastal Konkan region.