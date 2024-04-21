Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shinde’s new candidate fights to retain Yavatmal-Washim

However, a crucial factor here is Bhavana Gawali, a five-time MP of undivided Shiv Sena, who won the Washim seat in 1999 and 2004 and after delimitation of the Yavatmal-Washim seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

At the insistence of the BJP as their internal report reflected anti-incumbency, three sitting Shiv Sena MPs of the Shinde-cam had to be dropped in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions - Krupal Tumane from Ramtek (SC), Bhawana Gawali (Yavatmal-Washim) and Hemant Patil (Hingoli).