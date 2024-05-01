Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena nominates ex-mayor Naresh Mhaske as its candidate from Thane LS seat

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday nominated former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske as its candidate for the Thane Lok Sabha seat.

Mhaske will take on Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and incumbent MP Rajan Vichare.

Shiv Sena also officially announced the candidature of CM Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde as its candidate from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. He currently represents that seat.

Shinde's nomination had been announced by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a candidate of the ruling Mahayuti (grand alliance), comprising Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, last month.