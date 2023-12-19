Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) urges Cong to appoint 'charioteer' to steer I.N.D.I.A bloc

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the I.N.D.I.A bloc's prime ministerial candidate will be decided after the 2024 general elections.

The editorial in Saamana on Tuesday said, "The Congress should resolve to win at least 150 seats in the 2024 general elections and it is possible only when the I.N.D.I.A alliance remains strong." It also targeted the Congress for not taking opposition parties along in polls to the three states.