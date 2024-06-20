Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Shiv Sena (UBT) won LS seats because of Congress vote bank: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Shinde added, "Late Balasaheb always used to appeal to voters to bury the Congress party in the state. When it was in power, the Congress party took away the voting rights of Balasaheb. How come Uddhav's hands did not shiver when he appealed to people to vote for the Congress?" Shinde said despite the Shiv Sena losing four Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, its performance was nothing short of commendable." "In the state, we directly contested against the Shiv Sena (UBT) on 13 seats and emerged victorious on seven. Our win rate stood at a solid 47 per cent, edging out their 42 per cent," he pointed out.