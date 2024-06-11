Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes charge of Union Agriculture Ministry; farmers welfare top priority

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and four-time former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan took charge of the Union Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday and vowed to work for farmers' welfare, which is the government's top priority.

He has also been allocated the Rural Development Ministry in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet.

The 65-year-old leader, popularly known as "mama" (maternal uncle) and "paon-paon wale bhaiya" (foot soldier), took oath as part of the Prime Minister's Council of Ministers on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in his over three-decade-long political career.

After taking charge, Chouhan said in social media posts that the agriculture ministry would work as an important link in realising the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a developed country.

"Farmer welfare is the top priority of the Prime Minister," Chouhan said, adding that he, his fellow ministers and officers will work together as a team.

"We will put in all our hard work and efforts," the minister said.