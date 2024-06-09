Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Siddaramaiah & team conspired to defeat D K Suresh: Sureshgowda

Tumkur Rural BJP MLA B Sureshgowda on Saturday dropped a bombshell when he claimed that it was Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his team which ensured the defeat of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s brother D K Suresh.
Three-time MP from Bangalore Rural constituency Suresh went down to BJP’s Dr C N Manjunath by a margin of over 2.69 lakh votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to reporters here, Sureshgowda said, “The conspiracy to defeat D K Suresh was to dent Shivakumar’s confidence and undermine his chances of becoming CM.”
“Siddaramaiah, joined by ministers Satish Jarkiholi, G Parameshwara, K N Rajanna, and the Ahinda team ensured the defeat of Suresh. This is a ploy to keep Shivakumar out of the race for CM post,” the BJP legislator alleged.
“I had told this (conspiracy to defeat Suresh) well before the election. I had also predicted that Suresh will lose by 2 lakh votes,” he said.
“The Congress government in the state will not survive if Shivakumar is not made CM. Days after Lok Sabha election results were announced, infighting in the Congress has already begun in Belagavi. In the next six months, the Congress government will fall,” Sureshgowda claimed.
Published 08 June 2024, 22:54 IST