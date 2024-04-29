Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi

Uttar Pradesh minister Mayankashwar Sharan Singh and Irani's husband Zubin Irani also participated in the road show.

Irani had won the seat, regarded as the stronghold of the Gandhi family, by defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

The Congress has not yet announced its candidate from the seat, though partymen here believe that Rahul Gandhi will contest from the seat again.

Amethi is scheduled to go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 20.