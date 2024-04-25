Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka among 40 star campaigners for Congress in Andhra

Amaravati: The Congress party on Thursday informed the Election Commission that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are among 40 star campaigners who would canvass for the party in Andhra Pradesh for the May 13 polls.

Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik submitted the 40 names to the poll body on Thursday, which included AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and others.