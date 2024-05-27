Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP banks on caste equations to capture saffron fort, BJP on Gorakshnath Peeth

The people of the town, by and large, agree that Gorakhpur has transformed greatly and the credit for the same goes to Adityanath, who holds sway over the electorate, at least in the town. In fact, such has been his sway in the town that he had his close aide Radha Mohandas Aagarwal elected as Hindu Mahasabha candidate against the official BJP nominee Shiv Pratap Shukla in 2002 from Gorakhpur Sadar assembly seat after the saffron party refused to give ticket to Agarwal.

A five time MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, Adityanath had romped home by over one lakh votes in the 2022 assembly polls from Gorakhpur Sadar seat. Barring 2018, when the Samajwadi Party (SP) managed to successfully weave a favourable caste equation and defeated the BJP in a by-poll, the saffron party had won the seat since 1989 largely owing to the influence of the Gorakshnath Peeth.

In 2018, the SP had fielded Praveen Kumar Nishad with an eye on 4.5 lakh voters of the ‘Nishad’ (fishermen) community. This time also, the SP has fielded Kajal Nishad, a Bhojpuri film actress, who takes on BJP’s Ravi Kishan, the sitting MP and a popular Bhojpuri film actor.

Although the BJP, apparently realising the electoral influence of the Nishad community, managed to bring the Nishad Party to its fold after the defeat, the community appears to be divided this time, which may be a cause of concern for the saffron party.