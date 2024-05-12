Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Stage set for phase 4 voting in 96 seats across ten states and Union Territories on May 13

New Delhi: Around 17.7 crore people will be eligible to vote in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in 96 seats spread across ten states and Union Territories on Monday.

Polling will also be held in 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats in Odisha where the term of assemblies are ending in June.

According to the Election Commission, 1,717 candidates trying their luck in 96 Lok Sabha seats. All Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh (25) and Telangana (17) will go to polls on Monday besides constituencies in Uttar Pradesh (13), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal (8 each), Bihar (5), Odisha and Jharkhand (4 each) and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

Over 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 1.92 lakh polling stations for phase 4 polls. The EC said 364 Observers -- 126 General Observers, 70 Police Observers, 168 Expenditure Observers -- for the phase 4 have already reached their constituencies days before the polls.