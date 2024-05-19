Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Stage set for Phase 5 polls for 49 seats in 8 states on May 20

It has issued a specific appeal to voters in cities like Mumbai, Thane and Lucknow, which have in the past suffered from urban apathy in voting. The EC said voters in these cities should step out to exercise franchise and "erase the stigma by turning out in higher numbers".

Besides Lok Sabha, 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha will also go to polls on Monday. Around 9.47 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 94,732 polling stations.

In the first four phases, 66.95 per cent people voted with the EC saying 45.1 crore out of 67.45 crore voters exercised their franchise. So far voting in 23 states and union territories have been completed.