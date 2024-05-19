Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Stage set for Phase 5 polls for 49 seats in 8 states on May 20

New Delhi: The polling for Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections will be held on Monday for which 8.95 crore people are eligible to vote to choose MPs from 695 candidates for 49 seats, including much watched Raebareli and Amethi.
Worried about turnout, the Election Commission has called upon voters to vote in greater numbers.
It has issued a specific appeal to voters in cities like Mumbai, Thane and Lucknow, which have in the past suffered from urban apathy in voting. The EC said voters in these cities should step out to exercise franchise and "erase the stigma by turning out in higher numbers".
Besides Lok Sabha, 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha will also go to polls on Monday. Around 9.47 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 94,732 polling stations.
In the first four phases, 66.95 per cent people voted with the EC saying 45.1 crore out of 67.45 crore voters exercised their franchise. So far voting in 23 states and union territories have been completed.
In the Phase 5, 49 seats in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are going to polls. With this, polling will be over in 428 out of 543 seats.
The high profile candidates include Congress’ Rahul Gandhi (Raebareli), BJP’s Smrti Irani (Amethi), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Lucknow), Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Mumbai-North), Omar Abdullah (Baramulla) and RJD’s Rohini Acharya (Saran).
The high-pitched campaign saw ruling BJP and Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc locking horns over issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that the Congress would run bulldozer over Ram temple in Ayodhya, prompting Congress to approach Election Commission.
Modi also alleged that Congress earmarked 15 per cent of budget allocation to Muslims, a claim negated by the opposition party, while Kharge enlarged the Congress basket of promises with the addition of 10 kg free ration to the poor.
Of the 49 seats, Congress had won only Raebareli seat last time when top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi retained the seat. This time Sonia is not contesting and left the seat to Rahul Gandhi telling Raebareli voters that she is now leaving her son in their hands. BJP had won 32.
This time, BJP has fielded 40 candidates while Congress has fielded only 18, leaving the rest to allies like Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), National Conference, JMM and the Left.
Phase: 5
Seats: 49
-- Gen: 39, SC: 7, ST: 3
Candidates: 695
Women: 82
Voters: 8.95 crore
Men: 4.69 crore
Women: 4.28 crore
Third Gender: 5409
100+ years: 24,792
85+ years: 7.81 lakh
Disabled: 7.03 lakh
Polling stations: 94,732
Polling Officials: 9.47 lakh
To Ferry Polling and Security Personnel
-- 17 Special trains, 508 Helicopter sorties
Observers in Phase 5 seats: 153
-- 55 General Observers, 30 Police Observers, 68 Expenditure Observers
-- Additionally, Special Observers have been deployed in certain states
Poll Surveillance
-- 2000 Flying Squads
-- 2105 Static Surveillance Teams
-- 881 Video Surveillance Teams
-- 502 Video Viewing Teams
-- 216 international border check posts and 565 inter-state border check posts on strict vigil on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies
-- Strict surveillance has been kept at sea and air routes