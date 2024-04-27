Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Stray cattle menace key poll issue for farmers in western UP

Dharmendra Singh, a farmer, in Firozabad's Akilabad village, says, "I lost 30 per cent of my produce due to stray cattle entering my field. There is drought, unseasonal rain and now this stray cattle menace. What are we supposed to do?"

Instances like these are not uncommon in western Uttar Pradesh and encapsulate the stray cattle menace that farmers have been struggling with for several years now.