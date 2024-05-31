Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Supporters of Amritpal Singh hold bike rally in Punjab ahead of LS polls

'Waheguru ji ka khalsa Waheguru ji ki fateh' were the slogans that echoed during the bike rallies that were carried out in Punjab's Khem Karan assembly on Friday.

Bike rallies were carried out in the state in support of Amritpal Singh, who is an independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib constituency.

The Indian Express quoted many youngsters who were at the rally supporting Amritpal and carried out slogans of ‘Jhoolte nishan rahein panth maharaj ke’.

Not just youngsters, but few older ones too joined the rally in support. They believe that Amritpal Singh has "tried to wean the youth away from drug addiction and who made the youth partake of the ‘Amrit’ (get baptised as Sikh)."

Another follower who attended the rally said that Amritpal is helping the youth from drug menace that has given him widespread support from people of Punjab.