Lok Sabha elections 2024: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, leaders cast their vote

Actors Trisha, Dhanush, noted villain Mansoor Ali Khan who is contesting as an independent in Vellore, lyricist Vairamuthu and many tinsel town celebrities also cast their votes in their respective polling stations. Actor Vijay, who has announced the launch of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, cast his vote at Neelankarai in the city, upon his return from abroad.