Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tejashwi is making baseless statements out of nervousness, says Giriraj Singh

Further commenting on Yadav’s reaction on PM Modi's roadshow in Patna on May 12 that I.N.D.I.A. coalition will do a 'job show' if it is voted to power, Singh said, "What sort of jobs he (Yadav) is talking about…The RJD can do 'jungle raj show', 'extortion show' and 'corruption show', and nothing else.' Reacting to the Union minister's comment, Yadav told reporters here on Wednesday, 'Whatever he (Giriraj Singh) is saying is baseless. There is no need to react to such things."

Further attacking the PM, Yadav said, "I must tell you people that since Modi ji is going to turn 75 very soon. He must retire at the age of 75. He has decided 75 years as the age for retirement in the BJP for an elected representative. He must join his party's 'Margdarshak Mandal' of senior leaders."

"Our youth is bearing the brunt of Modi government's pathetic apathy… ever-rising unemployment has destroyed their future. Around 25 crore youth in the country are now over-aged due to lack of employment policy of the Central government. Besides, what Agniveers will do who will retire at the age of 23? Therefore, Modi Ji, who can't think for the welfare of the country and youths, should join Margdarshak Mandal," Yadav added.