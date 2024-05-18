Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Temples will be built in Mathura, Varanasi after NDA returns to power, says Himanta

Addressing election rallies in Muzaffarpur and Siwan Lok Sabha seats, Sarma said, 'We will implement UCC, build a temple on Krishna Janmabhoomi premises in Mathura and establish Kashi Vishwanath temple in place of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, besides ensuring that PoK returns to India, after winning over 400 seats'.