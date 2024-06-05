Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Thiruvananthapuram's coastal area continues to play spoilsport for BJP

The coastal areas are mainly dominated by Latin Catholics as well as Muslim communities. This time, Chandrasekhar had put in a lot of effort to influence the people of the coastal area. He also made interventions when sea erosion hit the coastal areas and also assured to address the long pending woes of this region, especially with regard to safe housing.

However, the open stand taken by the Latin Catholic church leadership against the BJP by citing Manipur violence has foiled BJP's efforts.

This time there was also strong consolidation of Muslim votes against the BJP. The Muslim community along the coastal area often backed the grand old party.

"It is a common phenomenon in the coastal area that the church and jamaath leaderships send the signs openly ahead of the polling. Major chunk of the people of the coastal area will go by that only," said a local politician.