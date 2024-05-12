Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | TMC goons threatening women in Sandeshkhali to protect culprits: PM Modi

While addressing an election rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Modi alleged that under the TMC rule, Hindus have turned into second-class citizens in the state and asserted that “as long as Modi is there, no one can repeal the CAA law.”

“All of us have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. The TMC goons are now threatening the women in Sandeshkhali as the name of the main culprit is Shajahan Sheikh. TMC is doing everything to protect the culprits of Sandeshkhali,” he said.