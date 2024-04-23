Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Trends of election results visible in BJP leaders' speeches, Akhilesh Yadav takes veiled dig at PM Modi

Addressing a rally in support of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates of Aligarh and Hathras, Yadav said, "Although the election trends come later, now you must have heard the speech of the people of Delhi (PM) and the people of Lucknow (CM). The trends of the election results are visible in the speeches of those who are about to go out of power."

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the "BJP's position has worsened in the recently held first phase of the Lok Sabha elections."