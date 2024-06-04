Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Trends point to BJP falling short of majority; NDA alliance likely to form government with fewer MPs

New Delhi: Early trends from counting of votes on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, which appears to be losing heavily in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan although it is expected to form the government with about 290 seats.

On its own, the Bharatiya Janata Party appeared to be falling below the majority mark with leads in 236 seats despite significant gains in Odisha , Telangana and Kerala, giving some solace to the party after the unexpected losses in the Hindi belt.