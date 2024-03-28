Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: 35 years in the making, EC photo voter cards became a reality in 1993

The then-Chief Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen, who had by then the experience of conducting the first general elections of 1951-52, was enthusiastic about the idea. He initially decided to try it on an experimental basis in two Assembly constituencies in Kolkata to ascertain its practicability and cost.

The idea was to provide an ID card bearing the voter's photograph. One copy would be retained by the election office and used at the time of polling to verify voters' identities.

In 1961, the government made amendments to the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and relevant rules while the Election Commission chose the Calcutta South-West Lok Sabha seat, where a bypoll was due, for the exercise.

Then Chief Election Commissioner K V K Sundram re-visited the idea of holding exercise in his report on the 1962 general elections, but noted that it had to be aborted because it would "not be practicable to operate the system satisfactorily" on a large scale either in Kolkata or elsewhere in the country.

Another consideration for burying the project was the estimation that the expenditure for Kolkata alone would be Rs 25 lakh, which would be "an appreciable addition to the national expenditure on the conduct of elections".

During the exercise in Calcutta South-West, only 2,13,600 out of a total of 3,42,000 voters could be effectively photographed, and identity cards with photographs attached could be issued only to 2,10,000 voters.