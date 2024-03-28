Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: A brief history of the Bangalore South parliamentary seat

The Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency has a long history of voting against the Congress. But exceptions to the norm were the first general election in 1951 when freedom fighter and lawyer T Madaiah Gowda won the seat and in 1989 when former chief minister R Gundu Rao was elected from the constituency.
Between 1956 to 1977, this seat did not exist.
Between 1977 and 1984, Janata Party candidates won from the Bangalore South. The BJP has been continuously winning this seat from 1991.
