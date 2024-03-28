Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: A soaring victory ... and a crash

In the first general election, the transport for canvassing was primitive. No party had any means of air travel but Jodhpur Maharaja Hanwant Singh used aircraft for campaigning.
Singh had floated the Ram Rajya Parishad Party and fielded candidates in 35 Assembly segments.
On the day of counting, he flew to know the result but his plane crashed and the Maharaja died on the spot.
Later when the result was announced he had won the LS seat. Singh’s candidates won 31 out of the 35 Assembly seats and all four parliamentary seats.
(Published 28 March 2024, 12:04 IST)