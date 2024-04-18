JOIN US
Home

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: An unassailable lead...

Take a look at interesting tidbits of history associated with the Lok Sabha elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 14:43 IST

In the 1971 Lok Sabha election, veteran Congress leader late C K Jaffer Sharief registered a thumping victory that is still counted as a record of sorts.

Sharief was elected from the erstwhile Kanakapura Lok Sabha segment. He polled 2,43,987 votes. The total valid votes cast were 3,05,086. So, Sharief’s vote share was a bumper 79.97 per cent. Only a few politicians have won an election with a massive vote share like that. His nearest rival M V Rajasekharan polled 57,468 votes.

(Published 18 April 2024, 14:43 IST)
