Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was first used at Parur Constituency during the mid-term Assembly polls in Kerala in May 1982.

A total of 50 EVMs were used in that election.

Buoyed by the success of the experiment, the EVMs were employed alongside ballot boxes in assembly polls in Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar during 1982-83.