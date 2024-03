V S Ramadevi (January 15, 1934 – April 17, 2013) was an Indian politician who was the first woman to become the Chief Election Commissioner of India. She also served as the Governor of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Rama Devi, who was the 9th CEC of India remained in office from November 26, 1990, to December 11, 1990. She was succeeded by T N Seshan.