Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Lost in transit

Ministers losing their jobs during ministry reshuffle is quite common. But, the three-time Congress MP from Bellary, Basavarajeshwari lost her ministership in an embarrassing manner.

As Union Minister of State for Women and Child Welfare in the P V Narasimha Rao government, Basavarajeshwari had been to the UN-organized World Women’s Conference at Beijing in September 1995 as India’s representative.