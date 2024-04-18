JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Lost in transit

Take a look at interesting tidbits of history associated with the Lok Sabha elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 14:39 IST

Ministers losing their jobs during ministry reshuffle is quite common. But, the three-time Congress MP from Bellary, Basavarajeshwari lost her ministership in an embarrassing manner.

As Union Minister of State for Women and Child Welfare in the P V Narasimha Rao government, Basavarajeshwari had been to the UN-organized World Women’s Conference at Beijing in September 1995 as India’s representative.

While she was still participating in the prestigious global conference at the Chinese capital, Narasimha Rao reshuffled his ministry in New Delhi and dropped Basavarajeshwari from his Council of Ministers.

The minister, having lost her post, had to return to India as a former minister!

(Published 18 April 2024, 14:39 IST)
