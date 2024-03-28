Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Speakers & Deputy Speakers from Karnataka

Former Supreme Court judge Justice K S Hegde, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bangalore South in 1977 as the Janata Party candidate, is the only MP from Karnataka who has served as the Speaker of the lower house of Parliament.

Justice Kowdoor Sadananda Hegde was the Lok Sabha Speaker for over two years, from July 1977 to January 1980. He is the father of former Karnataka Lokayukta, Justice N Santosh Hegde.

Also, two other Kannadigas have occupied the post of Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha - S V Krishnamoorthy Rao, who was the Congress MP from Shimoga, served as Deputy Speaker from 1962 to 1967, and senior BJP leader S Mallikarjunaiah, who was a three-time MP from Tumkur, was Deputy Speaker from 1991 to 1996.