Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: What's in a name?

In the first Lok Sabha polls, many women in northern India, instead of giving their own names, wished to register themselves as someone's mother or someone's wife.
Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen was outraged by this practice, a "curious senseless relic of the past".
He directed his officials to correct the rolls by inserting the names of the women in the place of mere descriptions of such voters.
Nonetheless, some 2.8 million women voters had to be struck off the list.
