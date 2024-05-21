Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Tsunami-like wave for saffron party in Uttar Pradesh, NDA to win 75 of 80 seats: BJP leader Sunil Bharala

BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Shyama Charan Gupta won from Allahabad in 2019 and 2014 polls, respectively. In Phulpur, BJP's Keshari Dev Patel and Keshav Prasad Maurya won the polls in 2019 and 2014, respectively.

The Phulpur seat was briefly held by Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Dev Patel who won the bypoll in 2018.

Slamming the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Bharala said claimed that the more the opposition tries to tarnish Modi's image, the stronger will be the performance of the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The INDI alliance is fighting the election out of arrogance. It is immensely arrogant and the way they talk about the prime minister, the language that its members use for him is not being accepted by the public. The more they try to tarnish the image of the prime minister, the stronger will be the performance of 'lotus' (BJP symbol)," he said.

"I also want to tell the INDI alliance that till the time the BJP president (J P Nadda) and PM Modi are there, they will not allow reservation based on caste or religion. They will sacrifice their lives but will not allow such reservation on the basis of religion," he added.