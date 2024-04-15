Lok Sabha elections 2024: Two cases filed against Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai for alleged MCC violation

Two cases have been registered against the Tamil Nadu BJP chief and candidate from Coimbatore constituency, K Annamalai under sections 143, 286, 341 and 290 of the IPC for alleged violation of the election code of conduct.

As per the police, the cases have been registered at Sulur and Singanallur police stations respectively.

Last week, another case was filed against Annamalai and a few members of his party after DMK workers and their allies, the Left parties, objected to BJP members campaigning beyond the Election Commission’s stipulated time leading to a quarrel between the two parties at Avarampalayam area.

Following a complaint lodged by a DMK member, Peelamedu police booked cases against four BJP functionaries under various sections of the IPC.

(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...