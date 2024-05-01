Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Two sitting MLAs sweat it out in Maharashtra's Solapur

Solapur: Amid sweltering heat and water crisis, two sitting MLAs are sweating it out in Solapur where three-time MLA Pranati Shinde will attempt to avenge the back-to-back defeats of her father and veteran Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde in his home-turf in the hands of the BJP.

The Solapur (SC) Lok Sabha seat in Western Maharashtra is witnessing a direct contest.

Located along the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary, the severely drought-prone Solapur district is known for beedis, chaddars, cotton mills, power looms, spinning mills, towels, and school uniforms.

The combination of Dalit-Muslim-Dhangar is what will swing the balance.

Solapur has a mixed population of Marathi and Kannada-speaking people and also has a significant Lingayat population. There is a sizable Telugu-speaking population as well.