Lok Sabha elections 2024: Two tiny polling stations to be set up in Telangana for 10 voters each

"Each habitation is somewhere between 10-15 km away from each other deep inside the forest. At some places the voters had to start in the morning to reach the polling station and after voting in the afternoon they will come back to their own place probably by late evening/night. That was the scenario earlier."

"They had to travel long distances to cast their vote. They had to travel a lot either by walking or if they hired any vehicle like auto-rickshaw it would cost them dearly. We ensured that polling stations are prepared in all the habitats. Now we have established the polling stations within habitation," the Collector told PTI.