Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Uddhav group won more seats, but our strike rate was better: Eknath Shinde

"Shiv Sena got less seats (than the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction) but our strike rate was more. Of the 13 seats where the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) had a direct fight, we won seven. The Maha Vikas Aghadi criticises me daily but I will reply with my work, like granting Rs 547 crore to develop Bhandara," he said.