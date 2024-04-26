Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uddhav to vote for Congress for first time

Mumbai: For the first time ever, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would vote for the Congress.

All these years, Thackeray had either voted for the Shiv Sena or BJP candidate as the Shiv Sena-BJP saffron alliance (NDA) were having their candidates.

However, Thackeray is now part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A).

The bungalow of Thackeray, Matoshree, is located in Kalanagar in Bandra East, which comes under Mumbai North Central constituency.

Before delimitation, his home constituency was the Mumbai North-West seat.