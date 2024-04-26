Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uddhav to vote for Congress for first time

Mumbai: For the first time ever, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would vote for the Congress.
All these years, Thackeray had either voted for the Shiv Sena or BJP candidate as the Shiv Sena-BJP saffron alliance (NDA) were having their candidates.
However, Thackeray is now part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A).
The bungalow of Thackeray, Matoshree, is located in Kalanagar in Bandra East, which comes under Mumbai North Central constituency.
Before delimitation, his home constituency was the Mumbai North-West seat.
As per the seat-sharing formula, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest Mumbai South, Mumbai North, Mumbai South Central and Mumbai North East seats, while the Congress will fight Mumbai North and Mumbai North Central.
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is not contesting any Mumbai seats.
From the Maha Yuti, the BJP, which is expected to contest, has yet to declare the candidate.
The Congress has nominated Mumbai unit President Prof Varsha Gaikwad for the Mumbai North Central seat.
(Published 26 April 2024, 12:35 IST)